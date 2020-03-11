Check out this new new commercial from Davenport about the 2020 Census

The United States Census is now live online. Notices will soon arrive in mailboxes across the Quad-Cities.
The stakes are high. The headcount of America determines Congressional representation as well as how more than $1 trillion in federal funds will be distributed.
To encourage locals to fill out the census, Davenport has released a public service announcement in the form of a video.
The 15-second spot features photos of local residents and leaders. It's narrated by Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel.
“In the 2010 U.S. Census, almost half the people in some Quad-City neighborhoods were not counted, cutting funding for school lunches, aid to families and affordable housing,” a voiceover says in the PSA.
“In 2020, respond to your census. Because Quad Cities: We count.”
