Check them out: New restaurants now open throughout the Quad-Cities

Looking for a new place to grab a bite around the Quad-Cities? Here are some spots to try. Know of any new restaurants we can add to our roundup lists? Email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Curry-Out
Curry-Out opened in late January at 1407 30th St., Rock Island, in the former Gendler's Wine & Spirits and Black Ram Restaurant space.
It is accepting carry-out and catering orders from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC.
Curry-Out offers soups such as chicken tikka (with a special blend of spices), and mulligatawny (made with lentils and vegetables); several types of battered and fried pakoras with everything from cauliflower to fish; crispy pastry shell-stuffed samosas with lamb or potato; a handful of classic Indian dishes such as aloo gobi with potatoes and cauliflower and chana masala with chickpeas in a tomato sauce; build-your-own curry with plenty of meat and vegetarian options; and more.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC or call 309-558-0360.
Aircraft Grill
You'll find appetizers, steaks, pasta, seafood, barbecue and more at Aircraft Grill, which opened in February at 2401 69th Ave., Moline, in the building that formerly housed Bare Bones BBQ and before that the Omelet Shop near the Quad City International Airport.
Appetizers include portobello mushroom fries, cheese curds, breaded calamari strips and more. Aircraft also offers a handful of salads, to which you can add chicken, salmon or sirloin; a slew of sides, including coleslaw, salad, broccoli, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes and more; a variety of burgers and sandwiches; chicken and pasta dishes; smoked barbecue dishes; seafood; steaks; and more.
Aircraft Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, call 309-524-4983, or visit aircraftgrill.com.
California Burritos Mexican Grill
Build your own tacos, quesadillas, bowls, salads and, of course, burritos at California Burritos Mexican Grill, which opened a few months ago at 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf.
Tacos are available with a hard or soft shell, and burritos and quesadillas may be made with flour, black bean or spinach tortillas. Toppings and fillings include steak, chicken, carnitas, vegetables, rice, beans, various sauces, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch, guacamole and more. Other menu items include fish tacos; California fries topped with steak, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream; and kids’ meals with a taco or quesadilla, rice, beans, chips and a drink.
California Burritos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page. For more information, call 563-888-1982, visit californiaburritosia.com, or find California Burritos on Facebook.
LoPiez to acquire Johnny's Pizza and Slices
LoPiez, which opened last summer at 429 E. 3rd St. Suite 1, Davenport, soon will open a second location, taking over Johnny's Pizza and Slices at 2832 Brady St., Davenport.
Johnny's, which opened three and a half years ago in that spot, will close after its business day March 1. The building is expected to re-open as LoPiez on March 13 "for all your delivery needs," according to LoPiez's Facebook page, at facebook.com/LoPiezpizza.
LoPiez offers New York-style pizzas by the pie or slice, calzones and garlic knots. It currently is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit lopiezpizza.com, or call 563-424-1130.
Know of any new restaurants we can add to our roundup lists? Email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.