Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31.
ILLINOIS
- Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aledo (United Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m.
- Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
- Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
- Andover: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Fire station party 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan (Howes Park kids' party, egg hunt): 4:30 p.m.
- Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
- Cambridge: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
- Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Coal Valley (Municipal Park trunk-or-treat): 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
- Coal Valley (Niabi Zoo, Boo at the Zoo): 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26-27 (admission charged).
- Colona: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
- East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline Fright Night: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 1018 15th Ave.; parade 5 p.m., starting at Dance Connection.
- East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat, haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church Indoor Trail of Treats): 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
- Erie: 5-7 p.m.
- Fulton: 5-8 p.m.
- Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Galva (Black Hawk College East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail): 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
- Galva (Civil Hall trunk-or-treat, party, costume contest, activities, 311 N.W. 4th Ave.): 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
- Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday): 10 a.m.-noon (parade 11:30 a.m.) Oct. 26.
- Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
- Hampton (Illiniwek Forest Preserve, activities, costume contest): Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.
- Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
- Matherville: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27, parade at park 4 p.m.
- Milan: Time to be determined.
- Milan (Camden Centre trunk-or-treat): 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24; rain date Oct. 25.
- Moline: 5-8 p.m. Parade 2 p.m. Oct. 20, TaxSlayer Center.
- Moline (Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex ): 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Moline (Faith Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat, games, vendors, food): 2-5 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat, games, food): 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27.
- Moline (SouthPark Mall): 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27.
- Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
- New Boston: 6-8 p.m.; wiener roast 5-6 p.m., Fish Fry Park.
- Orion: 5-7 p.m. Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; parade 4 p.m.
- Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
- Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church Indoor trunk-or-treat, games, food): 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28.
- Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Rock Falls (Uptown trick-or-treat): 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25.
- Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park Fright Night): 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24.
- Rock Island (Two Rivers Church trunk-or-treat): 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20.
- Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sherrard Fire Station Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Silvis: 5-8 p.m. Wienie roast 5-8 p.m., Schadt Park.
- Silvis Public Library trunk-or-treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19.
- Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Viola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
IOWA
- Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m. Parade 7 p.m. Oct. 26, beginning at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.
- Bettendorf City Hall (for costumed children ages 5 and younger): 9:30-11 a.m.
- Bettendorf (Scott Community College Harvest Howl III, trick-or-treating, games, goodies): 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
- Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
- Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19; race, food, activities, trick-or-treat stations, $8.
- Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
- Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parade 2 p.m. Oct. 26, beginning at 3rd and Pershing streets.
- Davenport Quad Con Halloween Parade: 3 p.m. Oct. 26, starting at Golden Leaf Banquet Center.
- Davenport (NorthPark Mall): 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27.
- Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church Trunk-or-Treat): 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 20.
- Davenport (Grace Family Church trunk-or-treat): 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
- DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Donahue: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
- LeClaire: 6-8 p.m. Witches' Walk and Costume Parade 12:30-2 p.m. , Oct. 26.
- LeClaire (Riverside Foursquare Church parking lot trunk-or-treat): 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
- Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
- Park View: 6-8 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Parade 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Old School Park. Hot dogs at fire station 4:45 p.m.
- Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
- West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30; activities along the trail , Oct. 27.