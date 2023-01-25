Cheri Bustos to join public strategy firm

Former Illinois congresswoman Cheri Bustos is joining Mercury, a bipartisan public strategy firm, serving as co-chair for the Illinois and Washington D.C. office.

In an announcement from Mercury, Bustos will divide her time between operations in Chicago, Springfield, and Washington D.C.

"I've spent decades solving complicated problems and working to build consensus both in and out of government," Bustos said. "I look forward to using my skills and experience in communications and journalism, as well as legislative and political background, to provide strategy and value to clients across various sectors."

Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said they are excited to have Bustos join the team and help them grow in the state and nationally.

"Cheri's electoral track record and her experience in communications and journalism make her a natural fit for consulting on public strategy and achieving outcomes for our clients," Mahoney said.

Bustos represented Illinois' 17th Congressional District for the past 10 years in which she held several leadership roles, serving as co-chair of the Steering and Policy Committee, and co-chairing the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. She also served on a variety of committees and sub-committees that dealt with agriculture, energy and water, transportation and infrastructure, health and human services, military construction, and veterans administration.

