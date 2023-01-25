Cheri Bustos to join public strategy firm

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally at IBEW Local 145, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally at IBEW Local 145, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks during a ceremonial opening of a new bike trail segment in East Moline and Silvis. The trail connects to the riverfront and downtown East Moline, and the goal for city officials is to link with the Grand Illinois Trail.
Sarah Watson
City officials celebrate the opening of a new bike trail segment in East Moline and Silvis on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. From left are East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, President of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dave Ring, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter and East Moline Director of Engineering Tim Kammler.
Sarah Watson
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), left, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) speak to members of the media in the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Rock Island.
Former Illinois congresswoman Cheri Bustos is joining Mercury, a bipartisan public strategy firm, serving as co-chair for the Illinois and Washington D.C. office.
In an announcement from Mercury, Bustos will divide her time between operations in Chicago, Springfield, and Washington D.C.
"I've spent decades solving complicated problems and working to build consensus both in and out of government," Bustos said. "I look forward to using my skills and experience in communications and journalism, as well as legislative and political background, to provide strategy and value to clients across various sectors."
Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said they are excited to have Bustos join the team and help them grow in the state and nationally.
"Cheri's electoral track record and her experience in communications and journalism make her a natural fit for consulting on public strategy and achieving outcomes for our clients," Mahoney said.
Bustos represented Illinois' 17th Congressional District for the past 10 years in which she held several leadership roles, serving as co-chair of the Steering and Policy Committee, and co-chairing the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. She also served on a variety of committees and sub-committees that dealt with agriculture, energy and water, transportation and infrastructure, health and human services, military construction, and veterans administration.
Photos: Rep. Cheri Bustos visits Rock Island High School to talk about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks during a ceremonial opening of a new bike trail segment in East Moline and Silvis. The trail connects to the riverfront and downtown East Moline, and the goal for city officials is to link with the Grand Illinois Trail.
City officials celebrate the opening of a new bike trail segment in East Moline and Silvis on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. From left are East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, President of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dave Ring, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter and East Moline Director of Engineering Tim Kammler.