Chess club official at United Township

Checkmate: United Township High School officially has a chess team again after the United Township High School District 30 school board meeting at the district office at the high school in East Moline.

It is believed the Panthers last had a chess club in 2005 and 2006.

"I am very happy that the school board has taken it under consideration," said Dr. Tom Ebalo, the impetus behind the new club, after the board approved it. "And I think they see the long-term success in a chess club to prepare the kids for four years of chess.

"We are just laying the foundation to get the kids into this scholastic part of chess where we can play other schools."

Ebalo, the club's main coach and organizer, is clearly looking forward to that.

"I am just very happy on the scholastic level that we will be able to compete with the local high schools in this area, with the chance to go to regionals, and sectionals and to the state tournament in a few years," he said.

The club, so far, is self-funded by a major donor.

