Chess club official at United Township

Checkmate: United Township High School officially has a chess team again after the United Township High School District 30 school board meeting at the district office at the high school in East Moline.
It is believed the Panthers last had a chess club in 2005 and 2006.
"I am very happy that the school board has taken it under consideration," said Dr. Tom Ebalo, the impetus behind the new club, after the board approved it. "And I think they see the long-term success in a chess club to prepare the kids for four years of chess.
"We are just laying the foundation to get the kids into this scholastic part of chess where we can play other schools."
Ebalo, the club's main coach and organizer, is clearly looking forward to that.
"I am just very happy on the scholastic level that we will be able to compete with the local high schools in this area, with the chance to go to regionals, and sectionals and to the state tournament in a few years," he said.
The club, so far, is self-funded by a major donor.
As part of a blanket motion, the board also approved, among other things:
- A request to award a one-year extension for yearbook production services for 2020-2021 with Walsworth of Galesburg for $22,500.
- A request to extend bids for fiscal year 2021 with Prairie Farms Dairy for dairy for $49,709.75 and bread for $9,531.00 with Alpha Baking Inc.
- A request of audit services proposal with Bohnsack and Frommelt for fiscal year 2020 for $28,500, 2021 for $29,750 and 2022 for $30,400.
- A request to seek bids for Wireless Access Replacement Project for new Wireless Access Points at a cost to the district of $31,800 for a new five-year cycle.
- A request to seek quotes for 420 Chromebooks and 10 charging carts through a state purchasing contract. Title I Federal funds will pay for it.
- Bids for musical instruments with West Music of Moline for a base bid of $68,679 with option to purchase additional equipment (Yamaha Tuba) at $6,632 per unit, Yamaha Euphonium at $5589 per unit and Adams Chimes at $3,370 per unit.
- Adopt several changes to board policies including some dealing with administering of medications.