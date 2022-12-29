 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chevin's Kitchen to bring 'modern tavern fare' to Rock Island's Kavanaugh's Hilltop

Rock Island residents will have the chance to celebrate the new year with food from a new eatery, opening in partnership with Kavanaugh’s Hilltop.

Chevin’s Kitchen and Catering will begin serving food to bar patrons just in time for the start of 2023 in Kavanaugh’s Hilltop, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Chef Kevin Wiggins will plate a tasting of some menu items New Year’s Eve, offer a brunch menu New Year’s Day and, after a day off, will reveal the full menu later in the week.

The kitchen’s winter hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Featured food will fit the bar atmosphere, with Wiggins offering his own takes on gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more.

“I’m calling it more of a modern tavern fare,” Wiggins said.

Growing up in Rock Island, Wiggins said Kavanaugh’s is a family favorite. The chef has wanted to open a food establishment of his own ever since he was young, working in restaurants across the Quad-Cities before partnering with the bar and grill.

“Kavanaugh’s is a family location, my family’s always been going there, all my friends families, so it’s kind of setting roots back into the kind of homey feeling,” Wiggins said. “They’ve always been welcoming for me, and I think this is going to be a great partnership.”

Kavanaugh’s General Manager Zac Wilken said he was excited to bring Wiggens’ culinary experience and delicious dishes to customers. The business has previously worked with other vendors to sell food, served by Kavanaugh’s staff, and always had Wiggins on the list of potential partners.

“He really stands out as somebody that we think is going to be mega success with us,” Wilken said.

