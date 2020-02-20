Chicago food expert to join Quad Cities Restaurant Week lineup Tuesday

Puck said anyone in the restaurant or hospitality world ought to come to Tuesday’s lunch. “We’re going to talk about food trends in 2020,” as well as “things that we’re focusing on at Mariano’s” and trends that are flying around on the internet, she said.

"Food, to me, has always been a big connector with people," she said. "That’s what I’m really looking forward to ... having an engaging conversation around that topic.”

The lunch will be open to the public. It will include a buffet from Combine, A Bass Street Chop House Restaurant, which will feature a garden salad, roasted pork loin, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, rolls, vegetables, and coffee or iced tea. Tickets are $27 and should be purchased by Friday, Feb. 21, at qcrestaurantweek.com.

This is the eighth year for Quad Cities Restaurant Week, which is organized by Visit Quad Cities, according to a news release.

“Restaurant Week is an opportunity to promote our local Q-C culinary experience,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in the release. “Restaurants are vitally important to the Quad-Cities regional destination, and the more we support them, the better. We are also fired up about Amanda Puck coming to the area to share her insights and vast industry expertise with Quad-Citizens.”