Chicago food expert to join Quad Cities Restaurant Week lineup Tuesday

Amanda Puck knows food, and she’s coming to East Moline Tuesday, Feb. 25, to share her knowledge with the Quad-Cities.
The culinary and hospitality expert from Chicago will be the featured speaker at Lunch with Amanda Puck from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at The Bend Event Center, 910 Bend Blvd. (between 12th Avenue and the Mississippi River). The event is part of Quad Cities Restaurant Week, which will run from Monday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, March 1.
“I grew up in a very food-focused family,” Puck said recently in a phone interview. “(Food) was our family’s love.”
Food carried the Staten Island native through college, where she focused on the hospitality field. It guided her several other places after that, too, including to Chicago PBS’ “Check, Please.” Puck was a two-time Emmy Award-winning host for the show's first two seasons in 2001 and 2002.
She was the managing partner of Spago Chicago Restaurant, and she is now the director of strategic brand development for Mariano’s, a supermarket chain in Chicago, according to her bio on qcrestaurantweek.com.
Puck said her work with Mariano’s stores keeps her quite busy, and she only occasionally speaks at events such as Tuesday’s, but she is looking forward to coming to East Moline. “I’m excited to do this one,” she said.
Puck said anyone in the restaurant or hospitality world ought to come to Tuesday’s lunch. “We’re going to talk about food trends in 2020,” as well as “things that we’re focusing on at Mariano’s” and trends that are flying around on the internet, she said.
"Food, to me, has always been a big connector with people," she said. "That’s what I’m really looking forward to ... having an engaging conversation around that topic.”
The lunch will be open to the public. It will include a buffet from Combine, A Bass Street Chop House Restaurant, which will feature a garden salad, roasted pork loin, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, rolls, vegetables, and coffee or iced tea. Tickets are $27 and should be purchased by Friday, Feb. 21, at qcrestaurantweek.com.
This is the eighth year for Quad Cities Restaurant Week, which is organized by Visit Quad Cities, according to a news release.
“Restaurant Week is an opportunity to promote our local Q-C culinary experience,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in the release. “Restaurants are vitally important to the Quad-Cities regional destination, and the more we support them, the better. We are also fired up about Amanda Puck coming to the area to share her insights and vast industry expertise with Quad-Citizens.”
Throughout the week, more than 40 Quad-Cities restaurants will offer featured specials, according to the release. Reservations are recommended at the restaurants that accept them. You do not need coupons or a punch card to participate, according to the website. Simply ask for the Restaurant Week menu.
According to the website, participating restaurants will include:
• 1 Hundred West, at the Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. 563-386-6900, steeplegateinn.com.
• 9 Dot Bar and Bites, 111 Bend Blvd., East Moline, 309-755-6000, hyatt.com.
• Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., Davenport. 563-232-1251, bakedbeerandbreadco.com.
• Barley & Rye Bistro, 1320 5th Ave., Moline. 309-757-1557, barleyrye.com.
• Bass Street Chop House, 1601 River Drive, Moline. 309-762-4700, bassstreetchophouse.com.
• Bayside Bistro, 1105 Christie St., Davenport. 563-277-8042, facebook.com/baysidesmoothies.
• Bent River Brew Pub, 1413 5th Ave., Moline. 309-797-2722, bentriverbrewing.com.
• Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, 5195 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. 563-344-2103, biaggis.com.
• Bix Bistro @ Hotel Blackhawk, 200 East 3rd St., Davenport. 563-484-5900, bixbistro.com.
• Blue Iguana, 201 North Cody Road, P.O. Box 778, LeClaire. 563-729-1015, the-blueiguana.com.
• BREW in the Village, 1104 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. 563-424-1902, brewinthevillage.com.
• City Limits Saloon & Grill, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. 309-786-4889, citylimitsrockisland.com.
• Combine, A Bass Street Chop House Restaurant, 910 Bend Blvd., East Moline. 309-524-5380, bassstreetcombine.com.
• Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar, 1630 5th Ave., Moline. 309-640-0070, fifthavenuesyndicate.com.
• Front Street Pub and Eatery, 208 E. River Drive, Davenport. 563-322-1569, frontstreetbrew.com.
• High 5 Lanes & Games, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. 563-723-7529, tbkbanksportscomplex.com.
• Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 1300 River Drive, Moline. 309-736-0100, johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
• Johnny's Pizza and Slices, 2832 Brady St., Davenport. 563-324-1269, johnnyspizzaandslices.com.
• Judy's Barge Inn, 600 W. Front St., Buffalo. 563-424-1478, facebook.com/Judys-Barge-Inn-1765828393645174/.
• Jumer's Casino & Hotel - Blue Square Cafe, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. 309-756-4600, jumerscasinohotel.com.
• Jumer's Casino & Hotel - DJ's Steakhouse, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. 309-756-4773, jumerscasinohotel.com.
• Keller's American Grill @ Isle Casino & Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. 563-441-7111, islebettendorf.com.
• Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US HWY 6, Colona. 309-949-2565, lavendercrest.com.
•Le Mekong Vietnamese Cuisine, 1606 5th Ave., Moline. 309-797-8806, lemekongqca.com.
• Mac's Tavern, 316 W. 3rd St., Davenport. 563-324-6227, macstaverndavenport.com.
• Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport. 563-323-1195, meandbilly.com.
• Miss Mamie's Seafood & Steaks, 3925 16th St., Moline. 309-762-8336, missmamiesrestaurant.com.
• Mo Brady's Steakhouse, 4830 N. Brady St., Davenport. 563-445-0684, mobradyssteakhouse.com.
• Pagalo's Pizzeria & Gelato Cafe, 119 1st Ave. West, Milan. 309-787-5898, pagalospizzeria.com.
• Rock Island Ale House, 226 17th St., Rock Island. 309-786-8686, rockislandalehouse.com.
• Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer, 406 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-323-3911, sippis.net.
• Steventon's Restaurant, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire. 563-289-3600, steventons.com.
• Taste of Ethiopia, 102 S. Harrison St., Davenport. 563-424-1848, facebook.com/tasteofethiopia2016.
• The Diner, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. 563-323-0895, facebook.com/thedinerqc.
• The Half Nelson, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-424-1124, thehalfnelson.com.
• The J Bar, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport. 563-468-6150, thejbar.com.
• The Machine Shed, 7250 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. 563-391-2427, machineshed.com.
• The Phoenix, 111 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-323-2345, thephoenixofdavenport.com.
• The River Room, 111 Bend Blvd., East Moline. 309-755-6000, riverroombar.com.
• The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. 563-949-1000, thetangledwood.com.
• Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport. 563-386-2722, thunderbaygrille.com.
• Tuggers Port Byron, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron, 309-848-9047, tuggersportbyron.com.
• VIVA, 215 Main St., Davenport. 563-231-9559, thecurrentiowa.com.
For more information, including specials, visit qcrestaurantweek.com or call Visit Quad Cities at 309-277-0937. To follow along with the fun, find @QuadCities on Facebook, and @VisitQuadCities on Instagram and Twitter, and use the hashtag #QCRestaurantWeek.