A Chicago man charged in the death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell in Davenport made his first court appearance in Scott County District Court Wednesday morning.
Tre Desean Henderson, 27, last known address in the 7100 block of South Oakley Street, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in serious injury, child endangerment by multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash-only on the child endangerment resulting in serious injury charge. He is being held without bond on the remaining charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 28.
Henderson, who was arrested last month in Indiana, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
His girlfriend and Buussell’s mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, was arrested in Chicago last month on charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts.
She remained in the jail Wednesday on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On April 27, Rambert called 911 because Ja'Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit released in their cases.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.
He died May 1.
An autopsy determined Ja'Shawn died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, which include multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm.
The two were caregivers of the boy and "knowingly acted in a matter which created substantial risk to the child's safety," according to the affidavit, and were the sole occupants of a Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred and would have knowledge "that the abuse and injuries were occurring."