Chief Curator Emeritus of National Portrait Gallery to give virtual presentation Thursday

As part of the Figge Art Museum’s exhibit “For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design,” a presentation on the importance of portraits and portraiture will be given virtually Thursday by Brandon Brame Fortune, chief curator emeritus of the National Portrait Gallery.

“There are quite a number of self-portraits in this show,” Fortune said in an interview with the Quad-City Times on Monday.

The National Academy was founded in 1825 by artists and architects to promote the arts through instruction and exhibition, she said.

Fortune said that in the 1830s, members who were newly elected — called associates — were required to submit a portrait of themselves, either a self-portrait or one created by another artist.

As a result, Fortune said: “There are 1,200 portraits in their collection. Some are in this show to round out a really beautiful collection.”

Portraits were important back before cameras because otherwise we would not know what the artist looked like, she said. So paintings, and prints and engravings were important.

But the artist is always interpreting and deciding what they want the viewer to see.