Davenport police have seen reductions in some kinds of gun violence and reached out to nearly 100 people to try to reduce it further.

Officials presented gun-crime data Wednesday at a news conference at the Davenport Police Department. They also provided an update on the city’s newly implemented Group Violence Intervention, or GVI initiative, which focuses on preventing gun violence between groups, including gangs.

Police Chief Jeff Bladel and the other presenters on Wednesday said GVI outreach teams composed of police, social services specialists and community members reach out to people who are at risk of either committing gun violence or being its target.

The teams offer resources and alternatives to prevent future gun crimes and warn of the consequences for those who commit such crimes, they said.

“We’re genuinely wanting people to put the guns down,” Bladel said. “Violence is not going to be tolerated within our community, period. There’s no if ands or buts with that.”

And the data collected by the city indicates that, at least to some extent, the amount of gun-related crime is declining, though Bladel said it was hard to judge as of Wednesday how much of that is attributable to GVI.

The GVI outreach began in May of 2022, Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city, said.

Officials have interacted with 84 people during those efforts, according to data presented Wednesday.

In the eight months before rolling out GVI, there were 18 non-fatal shootings related to groups. In the eight months after the outreach, the number dropped to 13.

During the same timeframes, there were seven gun-related homicides prior to the outreach efforts, two of which could be attributed to groups, according to the data. In the eight months after, there were four gun-related homicides, none of which were attributed to groups.

In a prior presentation, though, officials acknowledged that group gun violence can ebb and flow.

Bladel said it is going to be hard to figure out the actual correlation between the GVI outreach and the reduction in gun crimes attributable to groups.

Many of the shootings have different dynamics and reasons underlying them, he said.

But it is important to communicate the new approach to addressing gun violence and what the data is showing, he said.

“I would like to say it’s having an impact, yes,” Bladel said of the GVI.

Of the 84 people approached through the GVI, 15 have accepted direct assistance and four have committed additional gun-related crimes, according to the data and Bladel.

“We’ve touched their lives in one way or the other,” Bladel said. “We’ve given them a pathway.”

Nicole Cisne Durbin, president and CEO of Family Resources, said the teams have remained in communication with the people they contacted, seeing if there is anything they need that the GVI participants can provide.

“It’s not a one and done,” she said.

More volunteers from the community are needed for the GVI, Durbin said. People interested can visit the Family Resources website's volunteer portal.

“We've gone out and boarded up people's windows, because they got shot up,” Dwayne Hodges, a community volunteer contributing to the GVI, said.

A hardware store, when it learned what the wood was wanted for, donated it, Hodges said.

“And that’s community,” he said.

Others have been supplied with hotel rooms and food, because their home was shot up, Hodges said.

Wednesday’s presentation also provided general information about gun crime in Davenport.

There has been a 42% decrease in the number of shots-fired complaints (incidents where no one was wounded or killed) so far this year, compared to the same time in 2022, according to the data. In 2022, there was a total of 171 shots-fired complaints.

Further, from 2021 to 2022, the city saw a 17.4% drop in shots-fired complaints while in 2020 to 2021 there was a 26.5% decrease in the number of those complaints, according to the data. That is compared to 2019 to 2020 when there was a 45.3% increase in shots-fired complaints.

The number of non-fatal shootings remained steady in 2021 and 2022 with 44 each, according to Wednesday’s data. In 2020 there were 41 non-fatal shootings. In 2018 and 2019 there were 24 and 25 respectively.