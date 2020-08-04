Child dies in vehicle accident on private property in rural Alexis

-
A child died Tuesday in an accident on private property in rural Alexis, Ill., in Mercer County.
Few details were available Tuesday about the incident. The Mercer County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call and a report of a vehicle accident involving a child, according to a news release.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called to investigate.
Illinois State Police, the Alexis North Henderson Ambulance and Mercer County Coroner's office assisted at the scene.
