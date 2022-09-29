Child injured in float accident during North Scott Homecoming parade

A child was injured Thursday night after falling from a float that was in the North Scott High School Homecoming parade. The float then ran over the child.
Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said the incident occurred at 7 p.m. at the intersection of South 6th and West LeClaire Road.
The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for further treatment.
The child’s name and age were not released Thursday night.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today