Child injured in float accident during North Scott Homecoming parade

A child was injured Thursday night after falling from a float that was in the North Scott High School Homecoming parade. The float then ran over the child.

Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said the incident occurred at 7 p.m. at the intersection of South 6th and West LeClaire Road.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for further treatment.

The child’s name and age were not released Thursday night.