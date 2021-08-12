 Skip to main content
Child lost in cornfield found, is safe
Child lost in cornfield found, is safe

A child who was lost in a cornfield Thursday was found and is safe, according to local officials.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said officials were called to look for a child reported missing at 8:48 p.m. in the area of Barstow Road and 172nd Street.

The child was located a short time later and was safe.

This is a developing story.

