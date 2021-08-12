Child lost in cornfield found, is safe

A child who was lost in a cornfield Thursday was found and is safe, according to local officials.
Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said officials were called to look for a child reported missing at 8:48 p.m. in the area of Barstow Road and 172nd Street.
The child was located a short time later and was safe.
This is a developing story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today