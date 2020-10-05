Child rescued from East Moline house fire

A 3-year-old boy was rescued from an East Moline house fire Monday night.
East Moline police and fire crews responded to 553 27th St. at about 5:45 p.m. Monday for a structure fire.
Battalion Chief Gary Robertson said crews arrived to find a fire in a bedroom of the split foyer residence with two parents of the child attempting to get into the residence to locate him. The parents couldn’t gain access to the house because the fire was “too hot, too much smoke” at that time, Robertson said.
East Moline fire crews, ultimately joined by firefighters from Moline, Silvis and the Rock Island Arsenal, began to battle the blaze and located the 3-year-old wrapped in blankets in another bedroom.
The child was transported from the scene for medical care as a precaution and was “in pretty good shape,” Robertson said Monday night.
Fire crews continued to knock down the fire and were still spraying water in the home around 6:45 p.m., but efforts began to wind down from there.
Two engines were still present around 7:45 p.m. as crews were wrapping up and fire officials could be seen taking photos as they investigate how the fire started.
Robertson said the American Red Cross was assisting the family displaced by Monday night’s fire.
