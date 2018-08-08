The boy's body found in the Mississippi River in Muscatine is that of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry, of Moline.
The toddler fell into the river while with family members at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on July 24.
He was missing for 13 days before a fisherman discovered his remains. Though he was not visually identifiable due to decomposition, a medical examiner's investigator in Muscatine County provided the necessary medical evidence to confirm his identity.
Medical and dental records were supplied to a pathologist who used them for comparison, determining Tuesday that the match was official.
Family members have said they are planning a funeral/memorial service at the park, but they have not yet indicated whether the event will be public or for family only.