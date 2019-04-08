MUSCATINE — A day in the park after school may have turned tragic for a child, believed to be 8-10 years old. According to reports on the police radio from MUSCOM, a child age 8-10 fell 20-25 feet from the rocks at the park. The child was reported to have a "severe head injury" and was unresponsive.
The child was reportedly taken by MedForce helicopter from 180th Street and Verde Road, at the edge of the park.
A reporter who arrived shortly after 7 p.m., and a photographer, who arrived earlier, saw almost no one in the park. The original police call came about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police offered no additional information Monday night.