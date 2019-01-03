When artist/author Arthur Geisert finished illustrating the children's book "Thunderstorm" — pieces of which were exhibited at Davenport's Figge Art Museum in 2014 — he thought his next project would be a panorama of the upper Mississippi River.
He even chartered a boat so he could draw while viewing his subject first-hand.
Then he realized similar works have been done numerous times, stretching back to the early 1800s, and he had "nothing new to offer the genre except that it would be accurate to today."
So, he switched to pumpkins, with the book "Pumpkin Island" published last fall.
While the illustrations for "Thunderstorm" were created in his studio in a former bank in Bernard, Iowa, just north of the Jackson County line, the pumpkin pictures were created in Elkader, where he moved in 2015.
The plot is that pumpkins take over Elkader, which Geisert calls "a ridiculous story," but one that appeals to him.
But people don't buy Geisert's books for the great literature; they buy them for the sumptuous illustrations, hand-colored etchings that are produced through a multi-step process involving acid, ink, wax and copper plates.
The pictures in "Pumpkin Island" are very accurate depictions of Elkader, Geisert said in a telephone interview.
He moved to the northeast Iowa town because he's 76 and wanted a place where things he needs are in walking distance. Elkader has a bank, movie house, bakery, grocery store, several restaurants, a library, hardware store, post office, pharmacy and bar. He describes it as "a beautiful little town" of 1,200 people.
He set up shop (where he also lives) in a skinny, 1800s two-story Italianate style building along Main Street that formerly housed a dry cleaning business. The back butts up to the Turkey River, but even when the river floods, his basement stays dry because of the solid stone foundation. "One of the stones is 12 feet long," he said.
His next book, which he is working on now, will be a re-telling of "The Three Little Pigs" in which the Big Bad Wolf lives in a monster blue pickup with a camper, cracked stovepipe and staircase. And he does not die at the end.
Drawings are finished; creating the etchings on copper plates will take about six months, Geisert said.
Next up will be "Cow Talk," an illustrated cattle drive in which the only words will be those yelled by cowboys at the cows, such as "YEE-HA."
"There will not be one word of English," Geisert said. To come up with the words, "all I have to do is watch two or three episodes of 'Rawhide' and write down what they say."
"It is meant to be read aloud, very aloud, mainly by kids," he said.