Children’s mental health system underway, but who pays for it?

“I think that people have this idea that all the regions are going to fill all these gaps,” said Okpara Rice, chief executive of Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids and a member of the state board overseeing the children’s mental health system.

“It may not actually work that way in application. The reality is none of us know, but we do know there has to be more money in the system.”

Core services are covered, but Rice said the current system setup means children who fall in gaps in coverage — including children not covered by Medicaid and whose insurance does not cover mental health services they need — ends up with the regions to supplement.

Both Rice and Mathis, who also is a member of the Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board, stated that a challenge facing the regions is a disparity in the levies in each region, as some counties are unable to raise their property taxes.

“That’s the dilemma because every county, and therefore every region, is going to be a little bit different because their levees are all different,” Rice said. “So some areas may have more money to invest in mental health and some may not have any.