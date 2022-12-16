Chilly temperatures to hang over Quad-Cities this weekend

While the snow dropped on the Quad-Cities Friday morning should stay on the ground, the National Weather Service Quad-Cities is expecting a clear, but cold, weekend ahead.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins said slight snow showers will continue through Friday evening, but they aren't predicting anything more than scattered flurries for the rest of the weekend, and nothing that will stick around.

Temperatures will hover around highs of mid-20s all weekend, and drop to low 20s Saturday and mid-teens Sunday — slightly cooler than usual for the area. Winds of 10-20 miles-per-hour will continue to sweep through the Quad-Cities, dropping wind chills to the teens and single digits.

The sun will break through the clouds Sunday, however, making it feel a bit warmer out.

"The skies will finally clear out Saturday night, so we'll see some sun on Sunday," Cousins said. "It might feel a little bit better because the sun's out, but we'll see low temperatures Sunday morning."

More snow may blow in Monday, and the weather service is tracking a storm system that could move through the region Wednesday evening. Temperatures are predicted to drop later in the week as well, to the teens and single digits.

So the Quad-Cities isn't guaranteed a white Christmas, Cousins said, but residents can expect a cold holiday with confidence.

"People should watch the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, for travel plans, depending on where the storm system ends up going across the upper Midwest," Cousins said. "But it'll definitely be turning colder."