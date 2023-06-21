Another Chipotle is coming to the Quad-Cities.

The fast-food chain known for its bowls, tacos and burritos is adding a fourth location in the Quad-Cities. One already exists at 5270 Elmore Ave., along with Chipotles in Moline and Bettendorf.

The newest location will be 1020 Kimberly Road, the former home of the Lil Mississippi Golf miniature golf course and will feature the brand's signature Chipotlane — a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. No specific date has been set for the grand opening.

On average, each location employs 25 people, according to a spokesperson. It is not clear how many jobs the new location will have, but it will be run by the corporation. Chipotle is the only company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants globally, the spokesperson wrote in an email.