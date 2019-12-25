Chirstmas Day set a record: 62 degrees

Quad-Citians enjoyed a balmy Christmas Day in spring-like temperatures on Wednesday. It was so warm, a weather record was set.

The high temperature of 62 in Moline set a record high temperature for Christmas Day. Previously, it was 59 in 1936, Davenport reached a high of 61.

For weather records, Moline is the official location because temperatures have been measured there since 1870. Davenport records go back only to 1995, and meteorologists need at least 30 years to examine and establish records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the warm temperatures are partially because there is no snow cover in Illinois, Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures were 30 degrees above normal, which is 31 n Davenport and 32 for Moline, he said.

On Thursday, highs will be in the middle 50s, falling into the 40s by late afternoon, he said. Friday’s highs will be in the lower 40s.

Although no snow is in the immediate forecast, a rain system is headed for the Quad-Cities on Saturday, and that will result in another warm-up, Uttech said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0