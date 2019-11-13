Christian Care in downtown Rock Island, a service provider for those experiencing homelessness, has received a $1,500 award from the Theisen’s More For Your Community Fund. This award will support Christian Care’s community meal site and parish nursing program.
The Theisen’s More For Your Community Fund gives out annual grants to agencies that serve basic needs, including food, shelter and health. Christian Care’s community meal site provides more than 45,000 meals every year, and is the only meal site in the Quad-Cities open every day.
The parish nurse program had more than 375 visits in its first year, and is available to anyone in the community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Additionally, Christian Care has been awarded grants from both The Moline Foundation and the Illinois Charitable Trust to provide support for case management services to help those struggling with homelessness pursue jobs, homes, and other resources.
The Moline Foundation was created out of $3 million in the will of Robert Swan, who wanted to help those experiencing poverty, hunger, and homelessness in the community. This foundation has given out more than $28 million to provide resources and support for charitable projects and organizations in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson, and McDonough counties in Illinois, and Scott County in Iowa.
Created in 2007, the Illinois Charitable Trust helps small nonprofits throughout the state of Illinois. Money comes from the filing fees not-for-profit organizations pay to incorporate with the state.
For more information, contact Steve Gottcent at 309-786-5734 or sgottcent@christiancareqc.org.