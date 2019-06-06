Christian Care, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island, will open its doors as an emergency cooling center when temperatures are 90 and higher, including heat index.
Those who want a break from the heat are welcome between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days per week, according to a news release from Christian Care.
Christian Care provides safe shelter, food, clothing, personal hygiene items, counseling and community referrals to its residents, as well as to other individuals in need.
Its services are available 24 hours a day, and its crisis hotline is 309-788-2273.