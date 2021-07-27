Christian Care to serve as emergency cooling center

With head-index values expected to soar above 100 degrees the next few days, Christian Care in Rock Island announces it will serve as a emergency cooling center.

When temperatures are 90 degrees and above (including heat index) Christian Care will be open as a cooling center between the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Christian Care is located at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

Christian Care provides safe shelter, food, clothing, personal hygiene items, community referrals to our residents, as well as to other individuals in need.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0