Christmas and New Year's closings in the Quad-Cities

Here are some of the closings and schedule changes related to Christmas and New Year's that are taking place around the Quad-Cities area.
ROCK ISLAND
During the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, city of Rock Island refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be closed on Saturday.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Friday, Dec, 24; Monday, Dec. 27; and Friday, Dec. 31.
DAVENPORT
City of Davenport will observe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as holidays on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.
All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be open on Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
The River’s Edge facility will open on Thursday, Dec. 23, will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be open Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
CitiBus service will end after the last trip made at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. There will be no CitiBus service on Saturday, Dec. 25.
City of Davenport will observe the New Years holiday on Friday, Dec. 31. All City of Davenport & Public Works offices will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The River’s Edge facility will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.
RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.
CitiBus service will be provided on Friday, Dec. 31. CitiBus service will not be provided on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Compost Facility will be closed both days. Compost Facility is now on winter hours until April 1. Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.
Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their garbage day during the period of Monday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 31.
If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com
Visit davenportiowa.com for additional city news and events.
VILLAGE OF CARBON CLIFF
The Village will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 for the Christmas Holiday and Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve.
Republic Services will have the following schedule during the upcoming holidays:
- Operating on a normal schedule the week of Dec. 23 and 24.
- Operating on a normal schedule the week of Dec. 27 to Dec. 31.
- There will be no alteration to the regular service schedules.
For details, visit: https://carbon-cliff.com/news-detail?item_id=11123
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL
Rock Island Arsenal will close Rock Island, Davenport gates for holiday observances.
The Davenport and Rock Island gates will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas federal holiday observance.
The Davenport and Rock Island gates will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year's federal holiday observance.
All vehicle traffic will use the Moline Gate (operational 24/7).
HENRY AND STARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments reports its offices and First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee (110 N. Burr Blvd.) and Colona (103 1st St.) will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas Holiday.
However, limited home services staff will provide necessary in-home care.
For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona), visit henrystarkhealth.com or find them on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
SECRETARY OF STATE OFFICES
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday.
• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.
• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be open on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday through Saturday offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.