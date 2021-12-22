Christmas and New Year's closings in the Quad-Cities

Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be open Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

CitiBus service will end after the last trip made at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. There will be no CitiBus service on Saturday, Dec. 25.

City of Davenport will observe the New Years holiday on Friday, Dec. 31. All City of Davenport & Public Works offices will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.

The River’s Edge facility will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.