The Harksen family knew the blaze that damaged their home on Christmas Day started in the fireplace.
Six family members, a guest and the family's cat escaped without injury after fire broke out in the home at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive. They had just finished opening gifts, family members said, when "smoke started billowing out of the fireplace."
Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said Thursday, "The only potential cause is the fireplace. That's as close as we will get (to a precise cause)."
The family's insurance company may elect to send in an engineer/inspector, the chief said, to further narrow down the cause. There is no electricity in the wall behind the fireplace, he said.
Damage is estimated at more than $200,000.