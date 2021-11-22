Christmas events planned in Atkinson and Andover

Christmas celebrations in Atkinson and Andover are back after a year away because of the pandemic. Here's what's planned:
Atkinson
Festivities are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the downtown area and include Santa’s arrival by fire truck at 5:45 p.m. at the village office, 107 West Main St., where he will be available for photographs with children, and there will be games and goodie bags.
The village office is also operating as Santa’s North Pole Post Office. Letters with a return address dropped off there by Friday, Dec. 10, will receive a letter from Santa in return.
I Bake It That Way, the new bakery at 505 North State, will offer free cookies, and host pop-up vendors selling Christmas items. She'll also hold a drawing for prizes like a Smart TV.
At Atkinson Hometown Market, 500 North State, hot chocolate, cookies and soup will be available for a free will donation.
There's also an Ugly Sweater Contest, with judges circulating looking for the ugliest sweaters. Prizes are village gift certificates.
Shabbona Creek RV will also offer activities for adults.
Andover
The 31st annual Christmas Walk will be 4:45 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and begins with Parker Haley and the Orion High School Choir at the Andover Lake Park Gazebo leading a sing-a-long featuring carols and holiday favorites for the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Festivities continue as the Orion High School Choir shares musical selections in the lower level of the Andover Village Hall where a soup supper will be served.
The Josephson family, along with a host of community residents, will offer soups and prepared treats. The upper-level of the hall will be the setting for a variety of craft activities for children and adults.
Cookies, baked by Jann Conrad, also will be available in the upper level.
Photos also can be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Vendors will sell holiday items, and there will be a silent auction.
Weather permitting, Dan Heiar and the tractor-pulled wagon will be near the East Pavilion, offering rides around the park.
For more information, contact Mooch Gay at 309-738-6351.
The Christmas Walk is sponsored by the Andover Tourism Council and the Andover Village Board.