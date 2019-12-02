Christmas market, open house set for Gloria Dei, Rock Island

A Christmas open house and market will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island.

Throughout the day, musicians and singers will provide live music. The open house will feature a display of more than 300 Nativities representing various traditions and styles depicting the birth of Christ. The Rev. Drew Nagle will give guided tours of the Nativities throughout the day.

The market will have a variety of Christmas/holiday crafts and baked goods. A free make-and-take gift table for children will be featured.

Proceeds from the bake sale will go to backpacks for those experiencing homelessness.

Broadway Presbyterian Church will staff the kitchen. Proceeds from the lunch room will go to Broadway Presbyterian outreach ministries.

For more information, call Gloria Dei, 309-788-8986.

