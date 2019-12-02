Christmas market, open house set for Gloria Dei, Rock Island

Of the 200 plus nativity scenes at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, no two are alike. This one shows a lighted angel holding the entire scene within its wings.
Volunteers Pat Ferris and Debbie Haysj, both of Moline, and Gloria Roelvoorde and Carolyn Poelvoorde, both of Rock Island, lay out different nativity scene sets at the Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church in Rock Island.
The Rev. Drew Nagel says the nativities fall into four main categories, beginning with an attempt to realistically depict what conditions were like at the time of Christ's birth. With a manger and stable animals, this scene falls in that category.
Fiona McGrath Nagle of Rock Island sets up a nativity scene at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church in Rock Island.
A Christmas open house and market will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island.
Throughout the day, musicians and singers will provide live music. The open house will feature a display of more than 300 Nativities representing various traditions and styles depicting the birth of Christ. The Rev. Drew Nagle will give guided tours of the Nativities throughout the day.
The market will have a variety of Christmas/holiday crafts and baked goods. A free make-and-take gift table for children will be featured.
Proceeds from the bake sale will go to backpacks for those experiencing homelessness.
Broadway Presbyterian Church will staff the kitchen. Proceeds from the lunch room will go to Broadway Presbyterian outreach ministries.
For more information, call Gloria Dei, 309-788-8986.
