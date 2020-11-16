Christmas tree lighting set for Friday

The lighting of the Christmas tree that sits atop the former KONE tower in downtown Moline will take place around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The ceremony and will be carried on local television live around 5 p.m. on WQAD.

Heritage Church — in partnership with Crawford Company, River Valley Construction, and Tri-City Electric — is providing this as a nostalgic invitation to celebrate the season.

The lit tree and star, which is a sculpture made of aluminum and nearly 10,000 led lights, sits atop the 180 foot tower of BridgePointe 485. BridgePointe is a Heritage Church facility that serves as a center of community collaboration in our cities.

BridgePointe 485 is also the collection and distribution hub for Toys for Tots for the third consecutive year. Toys for Tots is receiving unwrapped toy donations through December 14th.

