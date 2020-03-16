Chuck Grassley: Coronavirus 'worse than 9/11'

Grassley, 86, also had a message for people skeptical about the virus’s deadliness: “Take it more seriously.”

Young people, he said, “may not get it, or if they do have it it might not be very serious for them, unlike someone my age. And why would they want to spread something around?"

Noting the ongoing hardships for small business, Grassley said lawmakers are working on faster aid.

“There’s provisions that a small business can be reimbursed, but maybe it’ll take three to six months to get them reimbursed. And then in the meantime, they go into bankruptcy, or they might go out of business,” Grassley said about the phase two bill, which he called “pretty good.” “So we’re trying to find a way to get help to them sooner.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

