When a friend asked Carol Strauss if she would open her garden to the public as part of Grace Lutheran Church’s annual Garden Party, she was happy to oblige.

Strauss and her husband, Steve, created their west Davenport garden together, and he often talked about wanting to share it. Steve died five years ago without getting that chance, so the Sunday, June 11, event will be Carol’s opportunity to fulfill his dream.

The garden holds lots of memories because they worked on it side by side for 44 years.

“I’m doing this in honor of him,” she said.

The Strauss home has pleasing beds along the home’s foundation in front, but the real attraction is within the walls of the fenced backyard.

“This is where I spend most of my time,” Strauss said.

Here you will find solid beds of plantings on either side of the yard next to the fence, as well as along the back where a garage and garden shed are built.

All the beds are edged in stone or pavers, and a sidewalk edged in pavers runs down the middle from the house to the two buildings. Dotting the beds and the lawn are potted plants brought out for the summer, small statues and stepping stones.

Scattered about are small trees — a maple, weeping crab apple and five conifers began their lives as potted plants sold as Christmas decorations, then planted outside by the couple in spring.

A 500-gallon pond with fish, lilies and a recirculating fountain provides a focal point providing the peaceful sound only softly splashing water can make. An arbor near the pond provides climbing space for red roses, and the pergola behind it provides shade for a small sitting area.

Among the plants Strauss points out are a curly willow; this plant was included as a cutting in one of the flower arrangements at Steve’s funeral. Strauss put the cutting in the ground and now the tree is taller than she is.

Other favorites, because they were Steve’s favorites, are dianthus and black-eyed Susans.

Strauss also tends a small vegetable garden.

“When we started, about the only thing back here was a lilac bush,” she said. Her advice to other gardeners is to “start small” and keep adding. Don’t try to do everything at once.

Strauss is an outdoor person who loves beauty. Her husband was that way, too. And with a garden, she is never bored.

“There’s always something to do,” she said.