A presentation/workshop that explores racism and how to move forward will begin at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Edwards Congregational Church UCC, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
Rachel M.B. Collopy, associate professor at the University of Dayton, will discuss "Good People and Systemic Racism," telling the story of three generations of a single family and how systemic racism created opportunity gaps. This will be part of the worship service.
Following that, at about 11:30 a.m., Collopy will conduct a workshop titled "Understanding Implicit Bias and Moving Forward," helping participants identify how the biases or stereotypes they carry without conscious knowledge affect understandings, actions and decisions. It will be about moving past blind spots.
The congregation is hosting the presentation/workshop as part of national Racial Justice Sunday, Marilyn Hamilton, of the church's social justice board, said.
Members would like to foster a welcoming attitude in their church and society.