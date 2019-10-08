After a pause in services, CareLINK has returned to Davenport and Moline/East Moline and will continue to operate in Rock Island, Bettendorf and the North Scott area.
To celebrate, Churches United will host an event open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Anthony’s Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport.
There will be a question-and-answer session about CareLINK, an emergency fund to assist with rent and utilities. CareLINK is accessible once in 365 days to recipients. Funding comes from churches within the cities covered by CareLINK.
You have free articles remaining.
Churches United of the Quad-City Area created the CareLINK program in 1997.
For more information, contact Betsy Vanausdeln at bvanausdeln@cuqca.org or call 563-332-5002 or email info@cuqca.org.
For more information about Churches United, go to www.cuqca.org.