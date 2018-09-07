Churches United of the Quad City Area has received three grants:
- $10,000 form Community Resources Corporation, a private foundation serving the Quad-Cities, will support the programs, women and families served at Winnie’s Place emergency shelter.
- $2,500 Q2030 from the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend will support the upgrade of the Churches United database and improves capabilities to communicate with Churches United donors, volunteers and community partners.
- $2,500 from the Rock Island Community Foundation will support the Churches United hunger ministry.
In its 57th year of service to the community, Churches United of the Quad-City Area offers free food to individuals and families at 24 neighborhood food pantries. Dinner is served daily at one of its three hot-meal sites. Women, with or without children, are sheltered at Winnie’s Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad-Cities for homeless women and children who may have survived domestic abuse.
For more information about its programs, go to www.cuqca.org or call 563-332-5002.
House of Fire Ministries, caring conference host unity day
House of Fire Ministries and the Community Caring Conference will host a free Unity in the Community from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the parking lot of Embassy Square, 2365 11th St., Rock Island, for a day of fellowship, free food and entertainment.
The family event will include bounce house, face paintings, door prizes and distribution of school supplies.
Rock Island County and city officials, Rock Island police and fire departments, elected officials, churches, organizations and block club captains will be on hand. Families can learn about community resources.
Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, president of the Rock Island County NAACP, will be recognized for successfully advocating for law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras.
For more information, contact Ametra at 309-721-7849 or the Rev. LaTonya Vesey-Davis at 563-271-4482.
Gospel Mission Temple holds Summer Bible School
Gospel Mission Temple will hold its annual Summer Bible School 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-14 at the church, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport.
Classes are available for children and adults.
For more information, call Gospel Mission Temple at 563-388-9081.
Higher Heights Missionary Baptist holds revival
Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will hold a fall revival beginning Sunday, Sept. 16, and concluding Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. nightly at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Elbert Lee, pastor of St. Robertson Missionary Baptist Church in West Point, Mississippi. The theme is "Standing Firm in Faith," in reference to Romans 5:1-5.
For more information, call 563-650-4285.
First Lutheran, Sherrard, holds hog roast
First Lutheran Church in Sherrard, Illinois, will hold a hog roast 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the church, 3117 175th Ave. (east of 7-Elevent/BP station)
Donations will be accepted for pork sandwiches, baked beans, applesauce, cookies and drinks. Proceeds will support Sherrard and New Windsor, Illinois, food pantries and the Family in Crisis Fund. Sponsors are First Lutheran Church and Sherrard Presbyterian Church.
Grace United Methodist hosts Blessing Closet
The Blessing Closet is open 9-11 a.m. Saturdays and 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing will be available for anyone in need. The church advises participants to use the rear-entrance door Number 1.
The ministry normally is open weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing items are needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853.
Converge Churches will pack meals for the hungry
Converge Churches will come together from all over the Quad-City area Saturday, Sept. 29, to package 64,000 meals to feed the hungry.
Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 775 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge.
Converge Churches include Grandview Baptist, Davenport; Pleasant View Baptist, Bettendorf; Bethany Baptist, Moline; Community Fellowship, Blue Grass; First Baptist, Camanche; and Cornerstone Baptist, Eldridge.
Twelve packaging lines will be set up, with 24 teams to package the meals. Meals most likely will go to Somalia unless an immediate need arises elsewhere.
For more info about Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities, go to www.kahqc.com.