Circa 21 cancels productions of "Saturday Night Fever" and "Beauty and the Beast"

Hitchcock said the 5,000-square-foot theater seats only 334 people, "so there is plenty of room for social distancing."

"We cannot tell you how devastated we are that we are unable to open under these current guidelines for Phase 4."

Hitchcock said the folks at Circa are eager to return to work, and they still are planning to present "Savannah Sipping Society" this fall. "In the meantime, we will continue to work with our city officials, state officials and state representatives in an effort to get our classification changed or to have the guidelines made equal for all indoor businesses," Hitchcock wrote.

"We have shared our new seating plan and all the safeguards we have implemented ... (which) have exceeded the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state regulations," he said.

"It is our absolute priority to entertain you in a safe environment."

It also will work to brainstorm alternate ways to bring the community entertainment in the meantime, too, the blast states.

Hitchcock emphasized that the theater will reopen as soon as it is able, and is working to finalize the new season, which will include some shows rolled over from 2020.