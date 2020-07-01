Circa 21 cancels productions of "Saturday Night Fever" and "Beauty and the Beast"

While theaters in Illinois may reopen with a maximum of 50 guests as part of the state's Phase 4 of recovery, it is "fiscally impossible" for the 334-seat Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse to go on with its upcoming productions of "Saturday Night Fever" and "Beauty and the Beast" with only 50 patrons.
Canceling the shows "was the most difficult decision I have had to make in our 43-year history," Owner and Producer Dennis Hitchcock said, in an email blast. "The decision to remain closed at this time was made all that much more difficult since we have already been shut down for three-and-a-half months, but it is fiscally impossible to do either of those shows with a restriction of 50 guests."
In working with several state officials, Hitchcock said in the email that the Rock Island theater was "very optimistic" that it would be able to reopen under Illinois' Phase 4 guidelines under the same classification as restaurants and casinos, "which would have allowed us to bring you most of the shows remaining in our 43rd season.
"The restaurant and casino guidelines permitted no maximum number (of people), as long as tables are six-feet apart. Despite the fact the seating of our theatre is clearly that of a restaurant, rather than (a) traditional theatre seating, unfortunately, we were informed 'all theatres would be treated the same.'"
Hitchcock said the 5,000-square-foot theater seats only 334 people, "so there is plenty of room for social distancing."
"We cannot tell you how devastated we are that we are unable to open under these current guidelines for Phase 4."
Hitchcock said the folks at Circa are eager to return to work, and they still are planning to present "Savannah Sipping Society" this fall. "In the meantime, we will continue to work with our city officials, state officials and state representatives in an effort to get our classification changed or to have the guidelines made equal for all indoor businesses," Hitchcock wrote.
"We have shared our new seating plan and all the safeguards we have implemented ... (which) have exceeded the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state regulations," he said.
"It is our absolute priority to entertain you in a safe environment."
It also will work to brainstorm alternate ways to bring the community entertainment in the meantime, too, the blast states.
Hitchcock emphasized that the theater will reopen as soon as it is able, and is working to finalize the new season, which will include some shows rolled over from 2020.
Patrons who had reservations for "Saturday Night Fever," "Beauty and the Beast," "Guys & Dolls," upcoming concerts or children’s shows, ticket fees have been applied to a Circa ’21 credit memo on file, the blast states. This credit will never expire, and patrons may use it on any future reservation. In addition, gift certificate expiration dates will be extended for the length of time the theater is closed. Other gift certificates may be used on future shows, too.
"At this point, we implore you to be patient a little longer and do nothing for now in order for us to recover from this unexpected and disastrous pandemic," the blast states. "Our goal is to get back to doing what we love and do best: producing Broadway musicals and comedies; presenting special attractions and concerts; and serving delicious meals, drinks and desserts in a beautiful, historic theatre with a friendly and attentive staff as quickly as possible."
For questions and more information, visit circa21.com, email Business Manager Diane Laake at dlaake@circa21.com; Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock at bhitchcock@circa21.com, or Owner/Producer Dennis Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.
