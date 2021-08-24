Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse announces 45th season lineup

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is bringing back an old favorite and a previously-canceled classic for its 45th annual season, along with some new productions.
The season will run March-December 2022 and will feature five shows: "Just Desserts," "Beauty and the Beast," "Disaster!," "Clue: The Musical" and "White Christmas."
Of all the shows Circa '21 had to cancel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Saturday Night Fever" and "Beauty and the Beast" had received the most reservations. The theater was able to bring back the groovy musical for this year's season but wasn't able to produce the fairy tale.
"Thousands of people had tickets," Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said.
The rights for "Beauty and the Beast" were still available for the 2022 season, however, so they decided to bring it to the stage from May 18, 2022-July 16, 2022.
"Saturday Night Fever" will premiere July 16 and run through Sept. 11 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse.
Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" has enchanted audiences at Circa '21 several times before, Hitchcock said, and has always been extremely popular. When they saw the rights to the show were available they decided to bring it back to close their season, Nov. 9, 2022-Dec. 30, 2022.
"It was kind of a no-brainer to do ("White Christmas") when it was available," Hitchcock said.
"Clue: The Musical" will have the Circa '21 team dive into a genre they've had little chance to explore — interactive theater. The production will run Sept. 14, 2022-Nov. 5, 2022.
Hitchcock said the theater has done one interactive show in the past, called "Shear Madness," which, much like the board game-turned musical, is a murder mystery where the audience gets to help solve the crime.
People seemed to enjoy "Shear Madness," and with the name recognition of Clue, Hitchcock said they expect it to be a hit. There are 216 possible endings to the show, with the audience's input guiding the cast to one of them.
"It should be a really fun time," he said.
Besides "Beauty and the Beast" and "White Christmas," each show was chosen for two main reasons: They'll be popular with audiences and they have smaller casts.
Opening the season from March 16, 2022 to May 14, 2022 is "Just Desserts," a treat of a production about a county fair baking competition. With so many baking shows becoming popular, Hitchcock said audiences will be hungry to see the show.
"Disaster!" will draw in audiences who enjoyed the '70s music from "Saturday Night Fever," as it pokes fun at '70s movies and has a score filled with songs from the decade. The tune-filled spoof of old disaster movies will run July 20, 2022-Sept. 10, 2022.
Large-cast productions cost more money, and with uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and what protocols will be in place in 2022, Hitchcock said the theater wanted to try to limit costs just in case audiences need to be limited or shows are canceled.
"COVID played a big part," he said.
Tickets for the 2022 season are available for purchase. Those interested can call 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or visit circa21.com for more information.