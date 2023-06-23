While Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is still coasting through "Mammia Mia" with more shows on the way, the theater has already seen ticket sales come in for its upcoming season — something Executive Vice President Brett Hitchcock is taking as a good sign for things to come.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, announced its 47th season on June 20. It will be a six-show series made up of returning favorites and new additions to the stage.

"It's a really nice mix, I think," Hitchcock said.

Information on show times, individual show tickets and season passes can be found online at circa21.com.

The season will kick off with "A Christmas Story: The Musical," running Nov. 8-Dec. 30. A holiday favorite that has graced the Circa stage before, the musical follows Ralphie in his efforts to secure the perfect Christmas present — an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

The only non-musical of the season, "Murder on the Orient Express," will run Jan. 17-March 2. Based off the Agatha Christie work, the production takes audiences through murder and mystery as Hercule Poirot seeks to find who on the halted Orient Express train killed an American tycoon.

"Church Basement Ladies" will return to Circa after 12 years to run March 6-April 27, telling the story of four women of a Lutheran kitchen and the trials, tribulations and good times they have.

Hitchcock said "Church Basement Ladies" is still the best-selling show Circa has put on and is excited to bring it back for more audiences to enjoy.

One of the longest-running Broadway shows in history will make its way to Circa May 1-July 6, 2024. "Jersey Boys" showcases the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from when they were just kids playing in clubs to becoming musical sensations.

The Rock Island theater has been waiting for the chance to put on "Jersey Boys" for several years, but until now it hasn't been available to theaters Circa's size and not touring in the area. It's the show that Hitchcock said he's most excited for.

"That show has had so much box office success everywhere it's been done, and we have friends in the dinner theatre industry that live in different parts of the country where they weren't affected by the tours that are doing it this year, and their advanced sales are huge," Hitchcock said. "So I think we're expecting that same kind of reaction."

After the four music stars bow out from the spotlight, "Menopause: The Musical" will bring four women of a certain age to the stage July 10-Aug. 24, 2024. The musical tells the tale of women who meet and bond in a department store lingerie sale, set to showtunes.

Circa's last show is a perfect fit for the holiday season, for Halloween at least. "The Addams Family" will run Sept. 4-Nov. 2, 2024. The Tony-nominated musical follows the freaky family as they invite Wednesday Addams' apple-pie-normal boyfriend and his family over for dinner.

No major changes are coming to the theater this season, Hitchcock said, including staying with plated meals rather than going back to the buffet-style serving from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community support, even through devastating times like the height of the pandemic, are the reason Circa can keep putting on show-stopping productions, Hitchcock said, especially as the theater is in a much smaller market compared to its peers.

"I think it's a real testament to to the people in the Quad-Cities and the surrounding area that we're still here 47 years later, providing people with the finest entertainment that we can possibly put on the stage," Hitchcock said.

Photos: Take a look inside the Circa '21 costume shop