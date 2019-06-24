ROCK ISLAND – Two popular musicals that recently attracted packed crowds in the Quad-Cities will be part of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's 43rd season, announced Monday by owner/producer Denny Hitchcock.
“We have all kinds of different shows. We have a Broadway classic from the 1950s, a new comedy, a Disney classic that played 13 years on Broadway, a movie that brought John Travolta into everyone's mindset; 'Kinky Boots' – one of the most unusual shows in the last few years, and was a huge Broadway hit and sold out last week at the Adler, and a show we've done previously that had requests to bring back – 'Elf: The Musical',” he said of the 2019-20 season that starts with the holiday show in November.
Hitchcock saw “Kinky Boots” – the Tony-winning 2013 Broadway musical with songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein – last Wednesday. “I was excited because it sold really well,” he said. “It's great music.”
The show would be a Q-C premiere for an extended run, and Hitchcock said he's asked Circa veteran James Fairchild (who was in the “Kinky Boots” national tour) if he'd like to play the same role of Don here, which is scheduled starting in January. “He was fabulous,” Hitchcock said. “It's a perfect role for him.” The Adler date was the last performance in the national tour.
Circa has never done Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” before (scheduled to open next May), which premiered in 1994 and just ended a completely sold-out eight-show run at Music Guild, Moline. “It's been a huge hit everywhere it's been done. It's a lovely show; a heartwarming show,” Hitchcock said.
He was concerned when Circa did “Annie” at last year's holiday season, just a year after Music Guild's version, but it did very well, he said.
The Christmas favorite “Elf” was done in the 2017 holiday season, and was among the top three best-selling holiday shows in the past 20 years, Hitchcock said. Circa typically doesn't bring back a show for at least five years, but made an exception for that one, based on the popular Will Ferrell movie.
Another area premiere and musical adaptation of a movie will be “Saturday Night Fever,” based on the 1977 Oscar-nominated film featuring iconic Bee Gees disco hits, which made John Travolta a star. The Broadway version opened in October 1999.
The only non-musical in the Circa lineup is “Savannah Sipping Society,” by the prolific playwriting trio of Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten – whose hits include “The Dixie Swim Club” and “Mama Won't Fly.”
This comedy centers on four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years, according to a synopsis.
“By joining together, understanding each other, becoming close friends, they have the driven then to move forward with their new lives,” Hitchcock said. “It's a hilarious show.”
The beloved Broadway classic “Guys & Dolls” rounds out the next season, chock full of Golden Age standards such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell,” Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” among others.
At Monday's open house, one subscriber asked Hitchcock if he'd bring “Menopause: The Musical” back, and he said they've already done it twice, but knows there is a sequel. “It's a much better show; funnier, and the music is better,” he was told by a friend. “It's not available yet.”
Subscribers started lining up at 6:30 a.m. Monday for season tickets, he said. There are only seven charter subscribers left, who have had season tickets since Circa opened in 1977, Hitchcock told the audience. One died last year at age 102, and another a month shy of 100, he said.
Subscriptions are available at various levels, including bronze ($188.08), silver ($217.86), gold ($233.88-$249.96) and all-access diamond ($585). Tickets are available at the box office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island; 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or at circa21.com.