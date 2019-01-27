A number of cities in the Quad-City region have declared snow emergencies that are beginning tonight and lasting through most of Monday.
Davenport City spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said that a snow emergency has been declared and will run from 6 p.m. tonight until 3 p.m. Monday. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited, and vehicles may receive a ticket and be towed. Downtown residents and visitors are urged to use the city’s parking ramps for free from 5 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Monday
The City of Eldridge has declared a snow emergency from 10 p.m. tonight until noon Monday. Residents are being asked to remove cars from city streets so that plows may clear the streets of snow.
The City of Blue Grass also has declared a snow emergency that will last from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Monday. The city is asking that vehicles not be parked on city streets so that snow plows and emergency vehicles may have full access. Also, once garbage has been collected please remove the containers from the street as soon as possible.
Also, the City of Rock Island has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 9 p.m. tonight. Once snow depth has reached two inches parking will not be allowed along snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.