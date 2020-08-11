Cities will pick up storm debris for free, but it will take time

Residents should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weigh more than 50 pounds.

Bettendorf: Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set them in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.

• If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags; no yard waste stickers are required.

"Please be patient," a news release said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."

For more information, contact public works at 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Rock Island: Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, there will be a free special collection of trees, limbs, and branches only. Garbage and other materials should not be included.

Residents are asked to set out debris by 7 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pick-up location or near the curb. Do not place limbs in the street. Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled. It may take several weeks to collect all debris.