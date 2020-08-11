Cities will pick up storm debris for free, but it will take time

To help Quad-City residents deal with downed trees and branches from Monday's storm, area public works departments will pick up yard waste for free in coming weeks, but directors asked residents to be patient because it will take time.
"It's going to be a very, very slow process," Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager, said. "There's so much of it (debris) out there that it doesn't take long to fill a truck," he said. "Clean up could take two or three months. The big push will take the better part of a month."
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason echoed Schick's assessment. "The debris trail from the storm is widespread and significant,” she said. “It will take time to collect everything.”
Here is what various cities are doing to help:
Davenport: Garbage pickup will be one day late for the remainder of the week, with Friday collection on Saturday, so that workers can concentrate on clearing roads for travel and to support power restoration.
Crews will begin collecting tree debris placed at the curb after roads are clear. "Be aware; it may take several days before crews arrive to collect tree debris placed at the curb for collection," Gleason said in a news release.
All small debris should be placed in yard waste bags; pick up will be sticker-free through Aug 28.
Residents should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weigh more than 50 pounds.
Bettendorf: Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set them in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.
• If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags; no yard waste stickers are required.
"Please be patient," a news release said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."
For more information, contact public works at 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Rock Island: Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, there will be a free special collection of trees, limbs, and branches only. Garbage and other materials should not be included.
Residents are asked to set out debris by 7 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pick-up location or near the curb. Do not place limbs in the street. Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled. It may take several weeks to collect all debris.
In addition, the Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center is open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan. The charge is $17 fee per vehicle with not more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip.
To report blocked roadways, contact the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200.
Moline: Residents should pull trees and branches to the boulevard for pickup and should try to cut the wood in six-foot lengths, or as manageable as possible, Schick said.
"The biggest thing is, we need to be able to access it," he said. "We can't go up into yards."
If residents put small sticks in paper bags, "we'll likely grab that too," he said.
Crews will work the city from west to east, he said.
East Moline: Residents should pull trees and tree limbs to the curb and city crews will be around to pick them up in the next few days.
If your yard hasn't been picked up by the end of the week or early next week, call maintenance services at 309-752-1573.
