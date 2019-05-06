The Friends of the LeClaire Community Library have formed a citizens committee to help create and review design ideas for renovating the plaza area between LeClaire City Hall and the library.
Ellen Miller, the library's director, said the Friends group is spearheading the committee. The Friends also have hired Todd Wiebenga, a landscape architect and owner of Aunt Rhodie's Landscaping & Design Studio in the Village of East Davenport, to develop a conceptual plan options for the space.
The committee will provide input into the amenities as well as review the proposed concepts. It will hold its first organizational meeting Thursday.
The nearly 15-member committee will be co-chaired by Miller and Steve Morency, the Friends' president. Other committee members include patrons, residents, Friends members, a business owner, LeClaire Council member and library liaison Amy Blair, City Administrator Ed Choate and Melita Tunnicliff, the library's circulation manager.
Miller said the goal is to have the concepts combine three themes that emerged from a focus group in February: creating a performance/gathering space; a fun space; and a quiet place.
"I'm full of hope," she said, adding "It has to have some sort of interactive feature for children, but it doesn't have to be a water feature."
"Ed (Choate) said to 'Think big,'" she said. "It's not just the circle (area), but it could go from the Wisconsin Street sidewalks into the employee parking lot."
When completed, the proposed concepts will be displayed at the library and city hall and presented at a public meeting in July. The committee is expected to select one of the ideas by August and send it to the LeClaire City Council for approval.
The under-utilized plaza area was one of the key areas identified for improvement in a 2006 strategic plan by The Mercer Group, based in Atlanta, Georgia, Miller said.
In the meantime, the council voted Monday night to approve a contract with V&K (Veenstra & Kimm, Inc.) not to exceed $2,500 for construction services related to concrete repairs being made to the plaza. The council already approved an $18,290 contract with Centennial Contractor of the Quad-Cities to do the repairs.