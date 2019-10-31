A walking tour of Davenport City Cemetery and the presentation of a U.S. veterans' plaque will be 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the cemetery, located at Division Street and West River Drive.
The tour will note 35 sites, including the graves of:
• Marie Petersen Brandt (1896-1977), believed to be the last burial in the cemetery in 1997;
• Gottlieb Maisack (1832-1900), a baker at the Arsenal Confederate prison during the Civil War;
• Samuel Hitchcock (1838-1886), a river boat pilot;
• Rodolphus Bennett (1800-1871), the first mayor of Davenport;
• John Casper Wild (1804-1890), an artist and painter; and
• John Hanover Warwick (1822-1895), a prominent and well-respected African American barber.
The event is sponsored by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library, the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department (responsible for the cemetery's maintenance) and the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership, a volunteer group that supports the cemetery.
The veterans' plaque was provided by donations from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 776, the Scott County Historic Preservation Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 26.