City Council colleagues remember 'Barney' Barnhill's only interest was the betterment of Davenport

During his 11 terms as a Davenport alderman, Morris David Barnhill never played partisan politics but always supported anyone’s idea as long as it was in the best interest of the city, longtime colleagues said of the man everyone knew as “Barney.”

Barnhill died Feb. 17 at the age of 84 at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Weert’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. According to Barnhill’s wishes, his body would be cremated. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Me & Billy, located at 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Barnhill was a longtime history teacher at Davenport West High School, retiring in 2001. As a wrestling coach for 19 years, his teams won four conference championships, had 11 second-place conference finishes and captured five district championships, according to his obituary.

Born Dec. 25, 1937, Barnhill attended Davenport High School where he also wrestled. In 1954 at the state tournament in Cedar Falls he placed fourth in the 103-pound class. In 1955, he placed third in the state in the 112-pound class.

In 1956, Barnhill placed second at the state tournament in the 112-pound class.

He wrestled for Iowa from 1960 through 1964. In the 1964 NCAA Championships at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Barnhill placed sixth in the 115-pound class.

Barnhill also served in the Army after being drafted.

He first was elected to serve as Davenport’s 7th Ward alderman in 1994.

One of the people Barnhill was competing against for that seat was Steve Ahrens, who was 19 at the time and who had been appointed to the council for the 7th Ward.

“That’s when I first got to know him,” said Ahrens, who eventually was elected to the council as an at-large member and who today is executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission.

“I was appointed and he ended up winning that special election and I ended up serving a very short time and losing that special election to him,” Ahrens said. “Obviously when we were first acquainted it wasn’t a first impression.

“Fast forward to 2001 and I came back on the council as an at-large member, and he welcomed me with open arms and we became fast friends,” Ahrens said.

“Barney served the 7th Ward very well,” he said. “As an at-large alderman you know which aldermen are not doing their jobs. Barney did good constituent service. He was always working it. I don’t remember getting many calls about him at all.

“Personally he became a very good and loyal friend,” Ahrens said. “We worked together on a lot of projects.”

Barnhill served as a Republican, but partisan politics never got in the way of what was best for the city, Ahrens said.

“It’s a very meaningful reminder about politics then and now about how we should treat each other and how we should put people and the electorate first,” Ahrens said.

Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba made Barnhill his mayor pro tem.

“Barney and I were very close on the council, and he was just totally supportive,” Gluba said. “Barney was a one-of-a-kind person, and a bit of a Renaissance man. I was amazed because he had many talents and interests.

“I believe his mother taught art, and we’d go to the Figge Art Museum and he could go through there and tell you about all this art,” Gluba said. “I was impressed by it. He was well-educated.

“He understood how important it is to be active and involved in government and the political process,” Gluba said. “Barney understood how important that is to the future of this country.”

Former Davenport Mayor Phil Yerington said, “Barney had a deep concern for the entire city.”

“He was very loyal to the people in his ward,” Yerington said. “I could always count on his presence at social affairs that involved city planning or money. Barney was energetic, funny and never afraid to speak his mind. He was one of the most colorful council members I had the pleasure to work with.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson was on City Council with Barnhill.

“He was always concerned about what’s best for the city and wanted to work with everybody,” Matson said. “I was always happy to hear what he had to say and thankful for the guidance.

“As a teacher, coach and alderman, Barney gave a lot to this city,” Matson said.

Gluba said that one his favorite memories of Barnhill was during the spring cleanups the city had.

“I always remember seeing Barney in his hip-boots with his hat on wading out into Duck Creek to clean up,” Gluba said.

“I remember when he was named grand marshal of the Irish Parade,” Gluba said. “He was so proud of that. He came out of that east Davenport Irish area. He knew the history of Davenport inside and out, and he tried to share it with people.

Barnhill was on the council when the city was making all the initiatives to improve the city, from Veterans Park, River Heritage Park, the River’s Edge, Freight House and the baseball stadium, just to name a few, Gluba said.

“He left a positive legacy for this city,” Gluba said. “God bless him. I’m going to miss him.”

