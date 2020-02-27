City crews remove hundreds of tires from Davenport yard

The city seeks to "abate the nuisance" and charge costs back to the defendants and subject property. Because of the large number of tires and associated debris, the cost to abate the violations "will likely be above the jurisdictional limits of magistrate court and district associate court," so the city asks the action be brought before a district court.

According to a Wednesday email to the Davenport City Council from Mallory Hoyt, assistant city attorney, public works crews estimate "approximately 300 tires can be hauled per rear loader, and four rear loaders have already been filled."

Neighborhood Services estimates that there are 6,000-10,000 tires in total, the email said. "Thankfully, tires have not been dumped into the ravine that surrounds the property," Hoyt wrote.

"This clean-up will take multiple days, with one lane of northbound traffic being closed on Lincoln while the Public Works crew is active," she said. "At this point, the weather seems to be cooperating, but some tires have been buried, so the abatement might need to continue once the ground has thawed."