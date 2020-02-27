City crews remove hundreds of tires from Davenport yard

Skid loaders rumbled through the backyard of a Davenport home Thursday to continue the removal of hundreds of tires. At times, one section of Lincoln Avenue remained closed during removal, which began Tuesday.
The tires, according to Davenport officials, violate city regulations.
Richard Oswalt, neighborhood services director for Davenport, said the removal has been in process for several months.
The background
“When you get your tires changed at a shop, they will have people who come and collect them and take them to a tire recycling place,” Oswalt said.
In June 2019, the city received notice of a large number of tires on the property at 1239 N. Lincoln Ave.
The city put in an order for the tires to be cleared from the area, where someone was trying to run a tire-disposal business, Oswalt said.
Oswalt said thousands of tires were being stored there.
The cost will include a disposal fee, Oswalt said.
Civil suit
A civil suit filed in June 2019 in Scott County Court, with the city as the plaintiff, names the defendants 3 Way Farms, Inc., owned by Bradley and Brenda Miller, of Lowden, Iowa.
According to the suit:
The owner of the Lincoln Avenue property is 3 Way Farms.
B&M Pitstop LLC, a limited liability corporation with Susan McVay of Davenport as registered agent, also is named as a defendant. B&M has an Iowa-issued waste-tire hauler’s license in the name of co-defendants William and Melanie Peters.
The waste-tire hauler's license is registered to B&M at a separate Davenport address, but investigations and admission of defendants show William and Melanie Peters live at 1239 N. Lincoln Ave.
The suit says on or about Feb. 26, April 17, and May 3, 2019, and at other times since Jan. 24, 2019, the defendants used the property in violation of the Davenport zoning ordinance and improperly accumulated solid waste in violation of the Davenport municipal code.
The city says since Jan. 24 or before, between 2,000-6,000 vehicle tires have been dumped on the property at least in part by B&M Pitstop, William Peters and Melanie Peters, and remain on the property with the permission of 3 Way Farms Inc., the Millers, B&M Pitstop and the Peters.
The property is in a residential district, which does not allow for storage or salvage yards, warehousing, industrial uses or other types of vehicle or waste storage.
The city seeks to "abate the nuisance" and charge costs back to the defendants and subject property. Because of the large number of tires and associated debris, the cost to abate the violations "will likely be above the jurisdictional limits of magistrate court and district associate court," so the city asks the action be brought before a district court.
According to a Wednesday email to the Davenport City Council from Mallory Hoyt, assistant city attorney, public works crews estimate "approximately 300 tires can be hauled per rear loader, and four rear loaders have already been filled."
Neighborhood Services estimates that there are 6,000-10,000 tires in total, the email said. "Thankfully, tires have not been dumped into the ravine that surrounds the property," Hoyt wrote.
"This clean-up will take multiple days, with one lane of northbound traffic being closed on Lincoln while the Public Works crew is active," she said. "At this point, the weather seems to be cooperating, but some tires have been buried, so the abatement might need to continue once the ground has thawed."
The court has granted the city the ability to assess the costs of the cleanup against the property. Hoyt has been in discussions with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about "taking the $10,000 bond from the tire hauler who caused this issue."