The City of Davenport has declared a snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. tonight and will run through 8 a.m. Friday.

Residents and visitors to the downtown may park for free in any of the City's three parking ramps during active snow emergencies.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency will be ticketed and may be towed. Signage along posted snow routes reflects this requirement.

Crews will focus on clearing posted snow routes until the snow ends.

The National Weather Service, Davenport, has issued a winter storm warning and is forecasting 4-6 inches of snow for the Quad-City metropolitan area.

Snow is expected to begin about 4 a.m. Thursday.

As of 4:30 p.m., Davenport is the only city in the Quad-City region that has declared a snow emergency on its website.