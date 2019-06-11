The City of Davenport will host seven "Party in the Park" events throughout the summer, with the goal of sparking conversations between neighborhood families.
The events will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays from June 13 through Sept. 5.
The events will be:
- June 13: Cork Hill Park
- June 17: Van Buren Park
- July 11: Petersen Park
- July 18: Whalen Park
- Aug. 8: Tyler Park
- Aug. 22: Slattery Park
- Sept. 5: Prairie Heights Park
The events aim to connect neighbors while giving visitors information about the areas surrounding the parks. The events also will be an opportunity for residents to have conversations with city staff about concerns and opportunities facing Davenport.
Along with food provided by The Lunchbox, the Scott County auditor's office will be there registering people to vote, not-for-profit organizations will talk about their services, and neighborhood associations will be present.
For families interested in participating, or for more information, contact Tiffany Thorndike at 563-888-2066 or tthorndike@ci.davenport.ia.us.