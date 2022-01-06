City of Davenport looks to kick off 2022 with host of new projects

A contract not to exceed $200,000 for architectural and engineering services for the Fairmount Library Community Center project to OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids. The estimated $2.2 million project was among those aldermen approved last summer as part of a more-than $43 million spending plan for utilizing federal COVID-19 rescue funds received by the city.

The space could potentially include a game room, computer/tech space, pre-K play space, kitchen and gym space.

"There are few resources for youth in this area of Davenport, especially those that are free or low-cost," per city staff. "The library does not have spaces that allow kids to be loud or engage in activities beyond use of public computers, etc. The Fairmount Branch serves an area of Davenport that has many low-income families."

Courtney Jones, administrative services manager in the city's Finance Department, said OPN was selected from among five firms that responded to the city's request for qualifications "because they focused specifically on seeking the community's input to really form this community center."

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson added, "We're moving right along … and executing some projects already."