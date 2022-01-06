 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Davenport looks to kick off 2022 with host of new projects
DAVENPORT

City of Davenport looks to kick off 2022 with host of new projects

Matson

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is sworn in Wednesday by Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Dana Waterman. 

 Thomas Geyer

From flood mitigation to a new community center, the city of Davenport is poised to start the new year by greenlighting more than $7 million in new infrastructure spending.

Davenport City Council aldermen met earlier this week as a Committee of the Whole to consider advancing millions in public works projects, including building a new community center at Fairmount Library and repairing existing berms around the Garden Addition to protect homes from river flooding.

Aldermen will meet next week to approve the following items:

  • A contract not to exceed $200,000 for architectural and engineering services for the Fairmount Library Community Center project to OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids. The estimated $2.2 million project was among those aldermen approved last summer as part of a more-than $43 million spending plan for utilizing federal COVID-19 rescue funds received by the city. 

    The space could potentially include a game room, computer/tech space, pre-K play space, kitchen and gym space.

    "There are few resources for youth in this area of Davenport, especially those that are free or low-cost," per city staff. "The library does not have spaces that allow kids to be loud or engage in activities beyond use of public computers, etc. The Fairmount Branch serves an area of Davenport that has many low-income families." 

    Courtney Jones, administrative services manager in the city's Finance Department, said OPN was selected from among five firms that responded to the city's request for qualifications "because they focused specifically on seeking the community's input to really form this community center."

    Davenport Mayor Mike Matson added, "We're moving right along … and executing some projects already." 

  • Plans, specifications and estimated $250,000 cost to begin soliciting bids for the restoration of the berm systems located in the Garden Addition along Blackhawk Creek, from Homestead Avenue to South Concord Street. Work would include, clearing, grubbing, grading and tree, root and stump removal. In addition, the city plans to include the restoration of the Walnut Creek berm system from South Fairmount to South Concord streets as an alternate bid for the project. 

    "If we get good pricing, we'd accept the full project," including Walnut Creek, Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said. 

Davenport City Council accepts flood plan
  • A grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Administration for design and construction of renovations to the River Center Convention Center and Adler Theatre. The total project is estimated at $9.6 million. The city is requesting $8 million from EDA, with the city paying for the remaining estimated $1.6 million cost.

    The grant funding would be used to replace the aging ventilation system within the Adler Theatre with new equipment that meets industry standards for proper airflow so entertainers and visitors can properly utilize and enjoy the facility. The lobbies of the River Center would also be renovated to maintain and attract conventions and events, including new lighting, painting, flooring, walls, railings, signs, décor and furnishings.

  • A more than $1 million contract to Langman Construction Inc. of Rock Island for intersection improvements at Hillandale Road and Northwest Boulevard and West 76th Street and Northwest Boulevard. 

    The project is part of a total of about $3.9 million in road improvements tied to the construction of an Amazon fulfillment center in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

    The projects are designed to improve and accommodate increased truck traffic generated by Amazon. The project is eligible for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy "RISE" grant that would cover 60% of eligible road improvement costs. 

    Work on Hillandale Road and Northwest Boulevard intersection would include the widening of the west approach (83rd Street) to add a dedicated left-turn lane and the construction of new traffic signals. Work on West 76th Street and Northwest Boulevard would include the complete reconstruction of the west approach, including the addition of a dedicated left-turn lane, removal of the median, the construction of a new access to the gas station/McDonald’s to the south and new traffic signal.

Davenport receives 'clean' audit report

The city of Davenport recently received an unmodified or "clean" financial audit from outside auditing firm Eide Bailly of Dubuque of the city's fiscal year 2021 annual financial report.

The city improved its financial position year over year, despite the financial challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, due in part as a result of the unanticipated influx of one-time federal COVID-relief and rescue funds.

"So likey when I present this to you next year, you should see stability, but you will likely not see this level of growth," Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Mallory Merritt said. "This could very well be once-in-a-lifetime type of growth just because of those funds. But, we are in a very good position."

The city increased unrestricted cash across all funds to $146 million, a more than 49% increase over the prior fiscal year. It also added nearly $8 million to its cash reserves, increasing the city's unassigned fund balance to nearly $20.6 million, which represents more than 39% of annual city operating expenditures. City policy requires that unassigned General Fund reserves be maintained between 17% and 25% of operating expenditures. However, due to the influx of federal grant dollars, the City Council authorized a one-year policy waiver.

"We'll be working to spend that down and allocate those funds by the end of this fiscal year," Merritt said. "We are definitely in a sweet spot financially."

Brad Theisen, CPA and senior manager at Eide Bailly LLP, said the professional accounting firm found "no major issues, no material weakness or significant deficiencies" in the city's financial statements and accounting, budgeting and internal control procedures.

The firm also tested to make sure the city was complying with federal requirements related to COVID-19 relief fund and disaster grants for public assistance.

"We had no findings of non-compliance during those two audits," Theisen said. "Very, very clean (audit). ... We audit quite a few cities in the state of Iowa, and to have a financial statement audit without a significant deficiency or material weakness is a feather in you cap. It doesn't happen very often. I would say it's probably less than 50% of the time. Hats off to the staff of the city for that."

