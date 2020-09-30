City of Davenport offering help for small businesses to recover from COVID-19

However, businesses that have expended all of their Paycheck Protection Program funds may apply for assistance to cover payroll or mortgage expenses again, but must document how those funds were used, Knutsen said.

"If they have funds left to be spent from the (Small Business Administration), the PPP or state of Iowa, we wouldn't fund that company for those expenses," she said. "But, we could then fund other ones. We just have to make sure we aren't duplicating benefits.

Businesses would be able to utilize city loans to pay mortgage, rent and utility payment for the business to keep the lights on, salaries or wages of employees, and operating expenses such as inventory. Loan forgiveness will be based on the business's ability to retain positions for a three-month period, and at least 51% of employees must meet low- to moderate-income household guidelines.

Companies will be asked to provide income statements for their business for this year and last year to compare the overall impact the pandemic has had on their revenue.