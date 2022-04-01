City of Davenport spring egg hunt postponed

Due to the chance for inclement weather, Davenport's community egg hunt scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

The City of Davenport Community Egg Hunt has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

The event will be held on the open lawn located south of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village. The event is best suited for ages 10 and under, with children grouped by age. Each age group will have their own section with a new "hunt" starting every 30 minutes.

Participants will have a chance to earn prizes, including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass. Go to davenportiowa.com/freefamilyfun to learn more.

Wet snow is forecast late Friday into Saturday morning, mainly north of Highway 30, where 1 to 3 inches of accumulation are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.

According to the weather service, snow could become briefly heavy at times and result in slushy accumulations on roadways, along with reduced visibility.

