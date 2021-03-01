City of Davenport: Uniformity -- not a ban -- needed in use of traffic cameras in Iowa

"While we believe that Davenport is a judicious user of (traffic cameras) we know there are other municipalities that use them in far less judicious ways," Ott said.

Davenport city officials say they would support legislation that prohibits placement of traffic cameras on interstates, as well as uniform thresholds for issuing citations, including a minimum speed in excess of 12 mph over the posted speed limit.

"We think it's important to create some uniform threshold requirements across the state so the motoring public can expect the same thing no matter what municipality they are in," Ott said.

Additionally, city officials say the state should enact a uniform process that allows violations to be handled by city clerks as opposed to district courts.

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that city laws on collecting traffic camera fines conform to state law that governs municipal infractions and their handling through the court system, and not rely on their own administrative procedures.

The ruling provided that cities can no longer find the recipient of a citation liable if they failed to pay or failed to appeal a citation. If an individual does not voluntarily pay and admit liability, cities must either file a municipal infraction in court or let the citation be.